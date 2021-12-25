Video: Mellissa Carone claims government wants to 'eliminate the White people in America'

Mellissa Carone, a supporter of former President Donald Trump still pushing for further audits of the 2020 election, claimed the government is trying to "eliminate the White people in America, particularly the White male in America" by being inclusive of transgender people.

Speaking in an hour-plus long Facebook live video Tuesday, Carone claimed the recognition and acceptance of transgender rights amounted to government "population control," specifically against White Americans. She said inclusion of transgender people offends her.

"If you're not [offended], that makes me question whether or not you understand what's going on around you because what they are trying to do is they are trying to take away from a woman what God made us for, and what God made us to do," she said. "To have children. To reproduce."

Carone, one of the state's most vocal critics of the 2020 presidential election, gained fame last year when she gave an animated testimony about the election in front of a Michigan Senate Oversight Committee alongside Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

She and other witnesses made repeated false statements about the handling of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan, which President Joseph Biden won. Her testimony was satirized on Saturday Night Live.

Claims of widespread election fraud have been widely debunked.

Carone was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems during the election and was stationed at the TCF Center in Detroit, where election workers counted absentee ballots.

After her testimony last year, Dominion attorneys issued Carone a cease and desist notice and referred to her comments as a "smear campaign" against the company.

Carone is running as a Republican for a Michigan House seat in Oakland County.

In her video Tuesday, Carone voiced her support for ongoing efforts to audit the 2020 election. She also criticized doctors, rules requiring children to wear face masks in schools and vaccine mandates. She did not refer specifically to the COVID-19 vaccines, but said "this vaccine" is a problem and the first sign of the "mark of the beast."

She also took aim at Michigan Republican Party leaders, specifically party co-chairs Meshawn Maddock and Ron Weiser, and encouraged viewers not to sign Unlock Michigan's petition that would amend Michigan's public health code to ensure public health orders expire after 28 days unless unless extended by the legislature or a local governing body.

Unlock Michigan is a conservative political group. Carone contended the petition would mean unvaccinated people are placed in "camps," which is not stated in the petition language. It is an untrue conspiracy theory that unvaccinated people are being placed in camps in Australia.

Carone also said she was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, the day pro-Trump protesters illegally entered the building, destroyed property and disrupted the election certification.

She said the people arrested after entering the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 are being mistreated. She referred to the scene as an "inside job."

"What I saw was a peaceful rally," she said. "That's what I saw."

