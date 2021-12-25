Monroe pastor's work to help underserved creates believers, seeks expansion

Pastor Heather Boone once dubbed a campaign to buy a larger church for her growing community mission the "Miracle on 2nd Street," and some say the title still applies to the neighborhood she has reshaped to help the underserved.

Oaks Village, a Monroe nonprofit that serves thousands of struggling residents each year, and its dynamic leader have snagged notice for its attention to even the little things that can change lives, from produce to interview clothes. Boone recently earned USA Today's Best of Humankind Awards Person of the Year, and the award has left her even more resolved to serve.