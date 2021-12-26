Insider: Nessel 'disappointed' by Biden's silence on Line 5
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed disappointment over the Biden administration’s silence on Line 5 as the United States and Canada continue treaty negotiations over Michigan's ordered closure of the pipeline.
Nessel told reporters last Monday there's been "radio silence" regarding the status of negotiations between the Biden administration and the Canadian government over the future of Line 5 and its implications on a 1977 treaty between the two governments regarding transit pipelines.