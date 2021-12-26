Shooting at Flint holiday party leaves 2 dead

The Detroit News

An early Sunday morning shooting at a holiday party in Flint left two men dead and one with minor injuries, police announced Sunday.

Michigan State Police and Flint Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Fenton Road at approximately 1:35 a.m., MSP announced in a press release.

Two men, 19 and 25, were shot and killed at the party, police said, while a third sustained "very minor injuries" from a gunshot and treated and released on the scene.

No suspects are in custody, and the incident remains under investigation, MSP said.

Members of the public who may have information about the shooting are encouraged to call D/Tpr. Baxter of Flint Major Case Unit at (810) 237-6956, or alert the Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-(800)-422-5245 or through the P3TIPS mobile app to remain anonymous.