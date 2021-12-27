Snow-rain cycle likely to persist across lower Michigan this week

The Detroit News

Snow is falling in some Metro Detroit areas early Monday, but totals should stay around 2 inches before precipitation turns mainly to rain.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan and also for west Michigan counties Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton and Ingham. The band of snowfall also includes Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties.

The rate of snowfall could exceed an inch an hour, according to the National Weather Service, so visibility for drivers could be an issue.

The area most likely to see higher snow totals includes the Interstate 94 to I-69 corridor.

A similar weather pattern could persist several times this week, according to the NWS. Snow in the overnight and early morning hours both Tuesday and Wednesday is possible, before temperatures warm above freezing and rain persists.