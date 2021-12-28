Benton Harbor's water crisis prompts concerns about testing adult residents for lead

Benton Harbor — Lois Clay has failing kidneys and is on dialysis, and to make matters worse, the 58-year-old resident is dealing with lead in her body, too.

Clay tested positive for an elevated level of the toxic substance in 2018 — likely a result, she speculated, of her penchant for chewing ice frozen from Benton Harbor's drinking water that has for three straight years exceeded state and federal limits for lead.