As omicron spreads, Michigan hospitals await more doses of life-saving treatment

As omicron rapidly spreads across the United States, Michigan hospitals in short supply of the only brand of monoclonal antibodies known to be effective against the COVID-19 variant are anxious to receive more doses.

Some health systems are using sought-after GlaxoSmithKline's Sotrovimab, which in early studies has proven effective in fighting omicron. Others continue to treat patients with two other types of monoclonal antibodies produced by Eli Lilly and Company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that are effective against delta and other earlier variants of the virus.