Man accused of taking school bus and leading cops on chase arraigned

A man accused of stealing a Monroe school bus and leading police on a chase Tuesday was arraigned Wednesday, authorities said.

Larry Kosarue, 52, was arraigned in the 1st District Court on unlawfully driving away of a vehicle, and fleeing and eluding in the 4th degree, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He is accused of stealing a bus from St. Mary's Catholic Central High School in Monroe early Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office issued an alert around 11 a.m. for the bus, which was last seen on Lulu, police said Tuesday.

A deputy spotted it near Summerfield and Teal roads, and tried to make a traffic stop "but the driver sped up to avoid capture, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph," the Sheriff's Office said.

The pursuit continued through Summerfield and Ida townships before ending at the corner of Lewis and Ida West, where deputies surrounded the bus, according to a news release.

The driver refused to come out and locked the door; deputies forced it open and arrested him, police said.

Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the incident, investigators said.

Bond for the Ypsilanti man was was set at $100,000the Sheriff's Office said. If posted, Kosarue must wear a GPS-enabled tether.