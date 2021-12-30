Flint man wanted in connection with double homicide during Christmas party

The Detroit News

A Flint man is wanted in connection with a double slaying during a holiday party early Sunday.

Ronald Dendy Jr., 29, is accused of killing two people at the intersection of 12th Street and Fenton Road at 1:35 a.m., where a holiday party was taking place, according to a release from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police .

Dendy was seen leaving the scene in a silver Ford Fusion, which law enforcement recovered following the slayings, the release said.

A felony warrant for Dendy was issued by the 67th District Court and includes two counts each of homicide in the first degree, and assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm and firearm possession by a felon.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Residents with information about the case are asked to call the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6800, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (800-422-5245) on the P3Tips mobile app or use CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.