Rural Michigan is no longer leading state's COVID spread. It's moved elsewhere
Craig Mauger Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
Michigan reported a daily record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 25,858, and the state's largest counties, clustered in Metro Detroit, are seeing the highest rates of infections.
The state's numbers reflect the national trend.New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a spike spurred largely by the omicron variant.