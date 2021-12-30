Police: Truck rams ATM, ends up in Shelby Twp. pond

Macomb County — Shelby Township police were called early morning Thursday to the scene of what could possibly be an attempted ATM robbery.

A witness called 911 around 4 a.m. and reported the incident at 24 Mile and Schoenherr Roads.

Officials were able to confirm that a truck rammed into the ATM at Alliance Catholic Credit Union in the Stone Bridge Shopping Plaza and then ended up in a small pond behind the plaza.

The witness reported that the truck was unoccupied and there is not any word if any money was stolen from the ATM.

An investigation is ongoing into the situation, currently K9 units are on the scene searching for the person or persons who may be responsible.