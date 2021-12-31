MSU to start semester with remote classes amid COVID spread

The Detroit News

Michigan State University will hold classes remotely to start the new semester in January, according to the provost, as rising cases of COVID-19 continue.

The first three weeks of spring semester, which begins Jan. 10, will not be in-person, according to an email to faculty.

"This decision was made based on the rising COVID infection rates in Michigan and across the U.S. More specifics on the decision will be provided by the president, and the deans have been alerted to the news," Teresa K. Woodruff, provost and executive vice president for student affairs, said in the Friday email.

The provost says some in-person instruction will be allowed as necessary, and residential housing and the main library will remain open.

Additional information on the school's plans will be coming from MSU President Samuel Stanley.

Earlier this month, MSU joined Wayne State University and the University of Michigan, among other Michigan colleges, in mandating booster shots for students and faculty.

Also on Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it would urge individuals and households to follow guidelines recently updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in reducing the number of days to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. The guidance did not change the recommendations for K-12 school settings and other congregate occasions.