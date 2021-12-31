Snowfall Saturday could exceed 6 inches in some Michigan areas

The Detroit News

Forecasts for winter weather Saturday afternoon and overnight are becoming clearer as widespread accumulating snow is expected across all of the southwest quarter of lower Michigan, with lighter accumulations in Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-3 inches across central lower Michigan, 3-6 inches in the Interstate 96 corridor and 5-7 inches along Interstate 94 in west Michigan. "The heaviest snow looks to fall in ... two rows of counties: the Allegan to Ingham row and the Van Buren to Jackson row," the NWS says.

The snow is likely to start as rain south of the Metro Detroit area to the Ohio state line and snowfall totals in those areas, including Monroe and Lenawee counties, could be just an inch or two.

"With the holiday weekend coming up and people traveling, it's important to be aware of this ... plan ahead and stay updated on any forecast changes that come within the next few days," Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the weather service, said this week.

Windy conditions will contribute to blowing snow late Saturday, making travel more hazardous.

A hazardous weather advisory is in effect for northern lower Michigan.

"Hazardous travel will develop from Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night," according to the NWS. "Blowing and drifting snow is expected as well with northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph."