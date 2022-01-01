Winter weather advisory: Michigan could see up to 7 inches of snow

The Detroit News

A winter weather advisory is in effect Saturday as a low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread accumulating snow to Michigan through Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest of snowfall is expected between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. As much as 5 inches of snow and as little as 2 inches is anticipated in southeastern Michigan. Lower amounts are forecast near the Ohio border as snow might mix with rain; higher amounts are expected near the Lake Huron shoreline.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Service is forecasting 1-3 inches across central and west-central Lower Michigan, 3-6 inches in the Interstate 96 corridor and 5-7 inches along Interstate 94 in west Michigan.

Accumulations of 4-7 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible in Berrien and Cass counties, especially along Lake Michigan.

"Hazardous travel conditions will develop this evening and continue into tonight," the NWS in Grand Rapids said. "A combination of snow, blowing and drifting snow and falling temperatures into the teens will create hazardous travel. Snow moves in this afternoon and peaks in intensity this evening. The worst conditions will occur this evening.

"... As we have been saying all along, the biggest concern with this system will be the impact it will have on travel this evening and tonight. Take it slow in ice and snow."

The weather service has been watching developments with the system all week. "Plan ahead and stay updated on any forecast changes that come," said Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the weather service, this week.

In northern Michigan, windy conditions will also contribute to blowing snow late Saturday, making travel more hazardous.

"Hazardous travel will develop from Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night," according to the NWS in Gaylord. "Blowing and drifting snow is expected as well with northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph."