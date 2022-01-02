Flooding in Haiti spurred escape plan for captive west Michigan missionaries

John Barnes

Special to The Detroit News

Hart — Heavy December rainstorms helped west Michigan missionaries held captive two months in Haiti by a notorious gang to escape.

Each night, guards stationed outside a house where the group was being held used a power strip to plug in and charge their phones. But flooding last month caused the guards to relocate the charging station to the other side of the building, allowing for the captives to slip out, said Ray Noecker of Shelby, whose family had been among the abducted.