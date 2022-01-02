These Michigan communities started 2022 with the most snowfall

The Detroit News

Parts of southeast Michigan started the new year with more than 4 inches of snowfall due to a low pressure system passing through the region.

The National Weather Service reported that 2 to 4 inches of snow fell from the Interstate 94 corridor to the Interstate 69 corridor from Saturday into Sunday, with southern Macomb County having the highest and most widespread totals at or slightly above 4 inches.

Roseville recorded the most snowfall with 4.2 inches followed by Burton in Genesee County with 4.1 inches and Algonac in St. Clair County with 4 inches, according to National Weather Service data.

Meteorologist David Kook said the weather service had been expecting 3 to 5 inches of snowfall for several days, and issued a winter weather advisory Saturday morning urging motorists to "take it slow in ice and snow."

"It fell into line with the forecast," Kook said. "We get 2 to 4 and 3 to 5 inch snowstorms several times a year."



Snowfall totals

• Roseville, 4.2 inches

• Burton, 4.1 inches

• Algonac, 4 inches

• Flint, 3.8 inches

• Owosso, 3.5 inches

• Whitmore Lake, 3.3 inches

• Farmington, 3.3 inches

• White Lake Township, 3.2 inches

• Goodrich, 3.2 inches

• Richmond, 3.1 inches

• Chesaning, 3 inches

• Linden, 3 inches

• Lapeer, 3 inches

• Grosse Pointe Farms, 2.9 inches

• Detroit Metro Airport, Romulus, 2.7 inches

• Wyandotte, 2.7 inches

• Ann Arbor, 2.6 inches

• Frankenmuth, 2.6 inches

• Bad Axe, 2.5 inches

• Dearborn, 2.5 inches

Source: National Weather Service

Forecast

Today

Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a steady temperature around 20. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Light west southwest wind.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 27. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Thursday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.