Michigan's COVID hospitalization tally increases to start 2022

Lansing — The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan increased again Monday, a signal the state's latest downward trend has stopped, at least for now.

In its first daily report of 2022, the state Department of Health and Human Services revealed 3,999 adults and children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, an 8.5% increase from the tally seven days earlier.

The numberscame after the state set a daily record for new cases last week and amid concerns about the omicron variant, which spreads more easily from person to person. But many experts also contend the new variant causes less severe illness than the past delta variant.

The state is "on the very cusp of an omicron surge that may not peak until later this month," Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, said during a Monday morning appearance on CNN.

The health department tracked 504 individuals hospitalized and on ventilators with COVID-19 on Monday, down from 584 a week earlier.

Michigan's hospitalizations surged in November and December, peaking at 4,518 adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Dec. 13. For two weeks, the tally decreased before inching upward again after Christmas on Wednesday to 3,659 from 3,629 two days earlier.

Monday's report of 3,903 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases was the first new number since Dec. 29 because of the New Year's holiday.

Last Wednesday, the state health department reported 25,858 new infections over Tuesday and Wednesday, a daily average of 12,929, which was the highest average daily new case rate of the pandemic. The previous record of 9,779 cases per day came on Nov. 20, 2020, more than one year ago.

Michigan identified its first case of the omicron variant in Kent County on Dec. 9.

During an appearance Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser on COVID-19 for President Joe Biden, said the nation was "in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases."

"One of the things that we hope for ... is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around," Fauci added. "We have seen that happen in South Africa, where they had a major surge, but, as quickly as the surge went up, it turned around."

There was "accumulating evidence" that omicron leads to less serious infection, he said.

cmauger@detroitnews.com