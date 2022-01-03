State police arrest woman for drunken driving after she picks up boyfriend who crashed

A northern Michigan woman was arrested for drunken driving over the weekend after she picked up her boyfriend who crashed his car while driving drunk, state police said Monday.

And it is her third drunken driving offense, they said.

A Michigan State Police trooper and a Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were called at about 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of a rollover crash involving a Pontiac G6 on CR 612 near Interstate 75 in Maple Forest Township. The township is about 220 miles northwest of Detroit and about 17 miles south of Gaylord.

The trooper spoke with the person who called 911 about the crash. He told the trooper he came upon the crash and stopped to help.

He said there was a silver Jeep Commander with a woman and a man inside at the scene. The two told the caller they would return shortly and drove away.

As the trooper and the man spoke, the Jeep passed the crash site and kept traveling.

The trooper got into his vehicle and followed the SUV. At one point, the Jeep crossed the roadway's center line, officials said, and the trooper pulled the driver over.

He questioned the driver, a 35-year-old Kingsley Township woman, and her male passenger, a 34-year-old Frederic man who is the driver's boyfriend. Kingsley Township is located in Grand Traverse County and Frederic is in Crawford County.

After interviewing the couple, the trooper determined the man was driving the Pontiac when it crashed and called the woman to pick him up from the crash site.

Both demonstrated signs of intoxication and were given sobriety tests, according to authorities.

The trooper and deputy arrested the two and took them to the Crawford County Jail to await charges.

Police learned the woman had been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated twice before. They also accuse her of driving with a suspended license and obstruction of justice in connection with Saturday's incident.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, probation violation and failure to report a crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez