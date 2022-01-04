Port Huron man charged with murder in death of woman found in parked car

A Port Huron man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a woman whose body was found on New Year's Day in a parked vehicle, police said.

Robert Kimin Tonchen, 46, was arraigned Monday on a charge of open murder, tampering with evidence and fourth-degree arson, according to authorities.

A judge ordered Tonchen held without bond and scheduled his next court date for next Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Police accuse Tonchen of killing Stephanie Thompson, 33, also of Port Huron.

Officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of Vanness in Port Huron for a report of a deceased woman inside a parked vehicle. They found the woman's body, which showed signs of trauma.

After investigating her death, police executed a search warrant at 11 a.m. at a home in the 2600 block of Manuel where they believed a suspect was living. Officers arrested a 46-year-old man, later identified as Tonchen, at the home.

He was questioned and held until charges could be filed against him.

Anyone with information about Thompson's death should call Port Huron police at (810) 984-8415 or (810) 984-5383.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez