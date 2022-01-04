Wrong-way crash kills 2 women, injures child in southeast Michigan

Associated Press

Casco Township — Two women were killed and a child was critically injured when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 94 collided with a second vehicle in southeast Michigan, police said.

Michigan State Police said a 25-year-old St. Clair woman traveling west drove her car onto the freeway's eastbound lanes Monday afternoon in St. Clair County's Casco Township.

Her car then slammed head-on into a sport utility vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Casco Township woman.

Both women died from their injuries, and a child who was a passenger in the SUV was hospitalized in critical condition with crash injuries, the Macomb Daily reported.

The crash crash remains under investigation. Authorities shut down the freeway for about three hours as troopers conducted their investigation.

Also Monday, in Missouri, four people — including a child — were killed and three other children were seriously injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver a few miles north of Columbia, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 63, when a car traveling south in the northbound lanes crashed head-on into a sport utility vehicle carrying six people, the Daily Tribune reported.