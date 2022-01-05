Trying to find a COVID-19 test in Metro Detroit? Here's where to start your search

Finding a COVID-19 test right now is much tougher than people may have expected nearly two years into the pandemic.

At-home tests are sold out in many places (although you can still find them occasionally online at places like Amazon or directly from manufacturers if you're willing to wait for them to arrive), and booking an appointment can feel like a challenge even in the best of circumstances.

But appointments are still available all across Metro Detroit if you know where to look. Here's are some areas to look:

If you live in Detroit

Detroit has two city-run, by appointment, rapid molecular tests sites for anyone who lives or works in the city. Tests are free.

The first is the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., which is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The rapid molecular tests there are free for anyone who lives or works in the city.

The second is Huntington Place, formerly known as the TCF Center, where rapid antigen tests are available every weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A thousand appointments are available a day at either site, the city said Wednesday, but you'll need to call in advance to get one. You can make those appointments by calling (313) 230-0505.

If you're still looking for a vaccine in the city, text your address to (313) 217-3732. The automated response will include the closest vaccination clinics and what kind of vaccine is offered.

If you live in Metro Detroit

Wayne County

The county's website directs people to visit a testing clinic at the Sheldon School Building, 44648 Michigan Ave. in Canton. Appointments are not needed, and insurance is requested by not required.

Oakland County

Drive-thru tests are available by appointment to anyone who lives or works in Oakland County at the Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck, 26000 Evergreen Rd., and the Pontiac Fire Station, 348 South Blvd. W. The Southfield location offers testing every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Pontiac location offers testing every Wednesday during the same hours.

To make an appointment, call 800-848-5533 or visit oakgov.com/covid/best-practices/sick-caring/Pages/testing.aspx.

Macomb County

The Macomb County Health Department offers tests without an appointment at the Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights where a Sears Automotive outlet used to be, 14100 Lakeside Circle. Tests there are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All tests are PCR tests; the county health department does not currently offer rapid tests, according to its website. Tests are free, and you do not need to have symptoms.

The department also lists several testing partners where people can make appointments for tests. Those include:

MyCare Health in Center Line (6900 10 Mile Road, call 586-756-7777 to make an appointment)

MyCare Health in Mount Clemens (18 Market St., call 586-783-2222 for an appointment)

Warren City Hall (1 City Square, visit cityofwarren.org/covid-19-testing/ or call Mayor James Fouts' office at 586-574-4520 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.)

Washtenaw and Livingston counties

Both Washtenaw and Livingston counties are working with Ann Arbor-based LynxDx to provide more testing to people. Available by appointment only, the new testing is a contactless PCR test that uses saliva instead of nasal swabbing.

Sites include the former Walmart at 2515 Ellsworth Road in Ypsilanti and the Legacy Center Sports Complex, 9299 Goble Dr. in Brighton. Both are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to make appointments, visit https://lynxdx.health/register. Results are typically available within 48 hours.

Washtenaw County has a list of potential providers on its website at washtenaw.org/3158/Testing, while Livingston County lists potential providers at livgov.com/health/ph/Pages/COVID19.aspx.

If you live anywhere in Michigan

One of the first places to check is through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Through solvhealth.com, you can put in your ZIP code or city and find places near you that are offering tests.

Providers listed there largely will allow you to book appointments online. Depending on when you're looking for an appointment, you may be able to find one for the next day or sometimes even that afternoon.

If you're struggling to find a test for a specific day, many places (particularly the MDHHS sites) will allow you to make appointments a few days in advance. To find those appointments, click "see more" and then "more dates." That will pull up a calendar that will show you appointments in the future at that location.

The next place to check is at pharmacies. Of the major pharmacy chains, the following will typically allow you to schedule a test if they have tests available:

CVS Pharmacy — Offers both rapid tests (although availability is limited) and lab tests accepted for travel. Visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing for information.

Walgreens — Offers drive-thru testing. At many metro locations, rapid tests (with results in less than 24 hours) and diagnostic lab tests are offered. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing to schedule.

Rite-Aid — Offers drive-thru testing, including occasional same-day appointments. Visit riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing for more information.

Meijer — Offers drive-thru testing only. To register, visit doineedacovid19test.com/default.html.

If you know of somewhere else to get a COVID-19 test in Michigan, email Hayley Harding at hharding@detroitnews.com or reach out on Twitter, @Hayley__Harding.