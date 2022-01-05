Near-record lack of ice projected on Great Lakes — for better or worse

Sault Ste. Marie — Roger LeLievre was looking out his window as he talked about what was missing Monday, watching a freighter called the Algoma Innovator that should have been caked with ice steer its way up the ice-free St. Marys River toward the Soo Locks.

“The river should be iced over, and it’s not,” said LeLievre, the editor and publisher of the annual guidebook "Know Your Ships." Large swaths of the Great Lakes should also be iced over, and they’re not, either.