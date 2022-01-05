Some in Michigan are waiting in their cars for hours for COVID tests
Sarah Rahal Hani Barghouthi
The Detroit News
Residents across Michigan are scrambling to find COVID-19 tests amid a national shortage and waiting hours in drive-thru lines with hundreds of vehicles as the state continues to set new records on cases nearly two years into the pandemic.
Michigan on Wednesday for the second time in a week set a new high mark for the average daily number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began, adding 27,346 cases and 277 deaths from the virus on Tuesday and Wednesday.