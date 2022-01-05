Why some UM faculty plan to defy university, teach classes remotely

More than 1,000 University of Michigan faculty members have signed a letter indicating they either plan to teach online as classes begin Wednesday or support those who do so in defiance of school President Mark Schlissel.

The letter reviewed by The Detroit News included the signatures of nearly 20% of Michigan's 5,200faculty members, who said safety concerns prompted their decision to teach virtually for the first two weeks of the new semester. Michigan is seeing record-setting numbers of COVID-19 cases fueled in part by the omicron variant of COVID-19.