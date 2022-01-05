Whitmer tests negative for COVID-19 after husband contracts virus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested negative for COVID-19 a second time but will maintain a remote schedule after her husband, Marc Mallory, tested positive for the virus, her office said Wednesday.

The first gentleman tested positive Tuesday after "feeling under the weather," Whitmer's office disclosed Tuesday. Whitmer said in a social media post Wednesday that Mallory was fully vaccinated and had "cold-like symptoms."

The governor took a rapid test Tuesday that came back negative, then took an additional PCR test and opted to isolate while awaiting the results. The PCR test result, Whitmer said Wednesday, was negative for COVID-19.

"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven't yet," Whitmer said. "This new variant is so contagious, and boosters are keeping many Michiganders out of the hospital."

The governor's family is fully vaccinated and boosted and had limited contact with others over Christmas, spokesman Bobby Leddy said Tuesday. Whitmer was working to reach out to all those with whom she'd had contact.

"I know the rise in cases has caused disruption for many Michigan families after we were all looking forward to a calmer holiday season this year," Whitmer said.

Leddy said Wednesday that Whitmer had not attended any fundraisers or events or traveled within the last 10 days.

"The governor will continue to maintain a virtual and remote schedule at this point," Leddy said. "She tests twice a week and will continue with that testing schedule also."

The positive test result for Mallory came within a month after Michigan officials identified the first cases of the highly contagious omicron variant and as the state continues a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the state reported a seven-day average of 12,247 new COVID-19 cases per day over five days. The same day, the state health department reported 3,903 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan, a slight uptick from weeks prior but still down from a record high of 4,518 adult hospitalizations on Dec. 13.

