FBI's Whitmer informant a 'double agent' who had drone for terror attack, feds say

An FBI informant credited with helping federal agents infiltrate an alleged plot to kidnap and hurt Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a double agent who offered to use a drone to commit domestic terrorism and use charity money to finance attacks, prosecutors revealed.

For the first time, federal prosecutors confirmed in a court filing exclusive reporting by The Detroit News about Wisconsin resident Stephen Robeson and divulged new reasons why the FBI dropped him as an informant. Prosecutors said Robeson, who is referred to by the moniker "CHS Steve," short for confidential human source Steve, tried to obstruct the October 2020 arrests of six men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer and volunteered to spearhead attacks.