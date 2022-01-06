One Michigan county is among the largest clusters of accused in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Macomb County has one of the largest clusters of people nationwide charged with crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, according to data compiled ahead of the one-year anniversary of the insurrection.

The five Macomb residents are among 14 from Michigan charged with crimes, and four are among a larger group nationwide facing stiff prison sentences — in some cases up to 20 years — if convicted of assaulting officers during a siege by President Donald Trump supporters.