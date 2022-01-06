Unborn baby dies after crash in Tuscola County

An unborn child died Wednesday after a car crash in Michigan's Thumb, according to state police.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police's Caro Post were called at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday near M-24 and North Graf in Almer Township in Tuscola County.

According to a preliminary investigation, an 85-year-old Caro man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Graf and was unable to stop at a stop sign. Police said his vehicle slid into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling east on M-24. A 20-year-old Akron man was driving the Equinox with three passengers: a 20-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

Investigators said the children were restrained in the vehicle's rear seat while the woman was in the front passenger seat.

Troopers at the scene saw no serious or life-threatening injuries but the Equinox's female passenger was eight months pregnant and taken to a hospital to be examined. Medical staff later determined the child sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The vehicle's other occupants were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Jeep's driver took himself to a hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Officials said it appears alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

