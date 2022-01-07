Too low or too high? Army Corps forecasts lake levels for start of boating season

Water levels in Michigan's Great Lakes are projected to be higher at the start of 2022's boating season than their averages last year, according to the latest six-month forecast by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The forecast, the first that encompasses June, the start of the boating months, suggests the levels of Lakes Huron, Michigan, Erie and Ontario will be higher than average. Lake Superior appears it will be right around average, with a possibility of being slightly higher or lower in the forecast. Closer to home, levels in Lake St. Clair are also expected to be above average.

However, the projections depend on weather variations over the next six months.

The Army Corps of Engineers also said all of the Great Lakes received less than average precipitation last year. Overall, the lakes saw a decline of about 4 inches of precipitation in 2021.

Lake Superior received 24.44 inches of precipitation, down more than 6 inches. Lake Michigan-Huron received 28.36 inches, a 4.5-inch decline. Lake Erie's precipitation level dipped slightly — 1.17 inches — to 34.74 inches. Lake Ontario saw about 34 inches of precipitation, falling 2 inches from its average.

