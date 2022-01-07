Chatfield denies sister-in-law's sexual abuse claims, says it was an affair

Former ichigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Friday denied claims that he sexually abused his sister-in-law, but the married former lawmaker acknowledged he has had multiple affairs including with the 26-year-old woman accusing him of sexual abuse.

The statement by Mary Chartier, Chatfield's lawyer, said the affair with the woman accusing the 33-year-old Levering Republican lasted years, "but they were both consenting adults."

"Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made," Chartier wrote. "It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims."

The woman's lawyer, Jamie White, responded to Chatfield's statement by denying there was anything "consensual" about the relationship. Chatfield, White said, took advantage of the woman when she would come over to watch his kids, "manipulated her through the church," took advantage of her while she was "vulnerable," and assaulted the woman "in a closet on her wedding night."

"The former speaker's behavior has been reprehensible, and I am confident he will be held accountable for his actions," White said.

In response to White's statement, Chartier stressed that the relationship only occurred while the woman was a "consenting adult" and over the age of 18.

"He did not manipulate or take advantage of her," she said. "She was an adult, and she made her own choices."

The Detroit News does not usually identify victims of sexual assault. The woman, through White, agreed to disclose her relationship to Chatfield but asked not to be publicly named.

The 27-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Lansing Police Department in December 2021 alleging she'd been assaulted by the former House speaker from the time she was about 15 and into last year.

In Michigan, it is considered illegal for an adult to have sex with a person under the age of 16. The age of consent increases to 18 if the perpetrator is a teacher and the victim is a student at the same school.

Lansing Police Department still is investigating the claims within its jurisdiction and a Michigan State Police post in Northern Michigan is also working on the investigation, the agencies said Thursday.

The investigation focuses on allegations that Chatfield sexually abused the woman for about 12 years, starting when she was a teenager and attending Chatfield's church, Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church, White said. The alleged abuse continued while she attended the school associated with the church and ended in 2021.

"We are very confident that between Michigan State Police and our independent investigation he’s going to be held accountable,” White said Thursday. "This young woman is extremely terrified of what’s coming forward for her as far as how the ex-speaker is going to respond. We're wrapping our arms around her to make sure she has tools to deal with this.”

Chatfield served as a representative for a Northern Michigan District for six years and served as speaker of the House, the highest position in the chamber, his last two years in office, 2019 and 2020.

Before serving in the House, Chatfield was a full-time high school teacher, coach and athletic director at Northern Michigan Christian Academy in Burt Lake.

His father, Rusty, was superintendent and history teacher for the school. He also is pastor of Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church.

Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed.