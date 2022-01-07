Columns of light dazzle Michigan's night sky

The Detroit News

Gaylord — It's a sight to behold and Thursday night, the conditions were just right.

Light pillars, caused when light is refracted by slowly falling ice crystals, were spotted in Michigan cities from Gaylord to Marne, north of Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Flint and Manistique, according to the National Weather Service.

"I don't think it's usually that widespread," Tim Locker, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gaylord, told The Detroit News. "It's more of a localized thing. But if conditions are just right, it obviously can be statewide."

Locker said cold temperatures and light winds create the prime conditions for the wintertime phenomenon.

"There were calm winds and ice crystals just falling really slowly down to the Earth," he said. "It's just got to be cold and the ice crystals have got to be just right."

Sometimes the light shows sparked by the ice crystals in the atmosphere are brief, he said. Other times, like Thursday, they can last for several hours or throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

"Sounds like it was all over last night," he said. "You'd see it in various spots."