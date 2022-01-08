Freezing rain Saturday night could make roads icy in parts of Michigan

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service is warning freezing rain Saturday night could make roads, bridges and overpasses icy in parts of Michigan.

The weather service said it expects periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle during the late evening that could produce a light glaze of ice to less than a tenth of an inch of ice.

While air temperatures gradually climb to near and above freezing late, ground and pavement temperatures may lag, allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces, the weather service said.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible to freezing, the weather service said.

From 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday a winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan, including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, Muskegon, Greenville, Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, Ionia, Holland, Hastings, Charlotte, South Haven, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson.

From 8 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday an advisory is in effect for locations along and south of Interstate 69 including the cities of Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, Port Huron, Howell, Pontiac, Warren, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian, and Monroe.

Areas along and south of Interstate 94 stand the best chance of seeing measurable ice accumulation, but still under a tenth of an inch, the weather service said.

Residents are also urged to prepare for possible power outages from freezing rain.