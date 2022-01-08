2 people likely dead after house fire in Upper Peninsula

Associated Press

Portage Township – A fire at a house in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula likely killed two people, authorities said Saturday.

They were trapped inside the home when fire struck Friday night in Portage Township in Houghton County, 250 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.

“One person is confirmed deceased, and another is believed to be deceased but has yet to be located,” state police said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.