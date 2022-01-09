Benton Harbor residents' anger lingers over lead-tainted water; officials hopeful

Benton Harbor — To hear Bobbie Clay explain it, the whispers of frustration in recent months over the lead-contaminated water issues here have morphed into roars of anger.

How could city and state officials, she asked, allow a lead-in-water crisis to go on three years in this place anchored by Whirlpool and adjacent to Lake Michigan and still not be solved or adequately warn residents? The situation, Clay said, has left many in this impoverished city of just under 10,000 residents furious.