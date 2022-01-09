Freezing rain impact limited by warmer overnight temperatures; single digits forecast

Freezing rain caused slick roads and slippery spots Saturday but warmer overnight temperatures and the regular rain that followed helped limit its impacts, the National Weather Service said.

Some areas saw a few hundredths of an inch of icy precipitation, according to Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the weather service in White Lake. Those include the Detroit Metro Airport area, White Lake, Flint and Saginaw.

No widespread power outages were reported by DTE or Consumers Energy Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits in some Metro Detroit areas Sunday evening, said Varcie.

"We'll see a cold air mass move in temperatures (Monday) and Tuesday morning," said Varcie. "... We'll have gusty winds, so we'll see wind chills below zero as well."

A warming trend is expected midweek, added Varcie, with temperatures expected to rebound to the mid-30s.

