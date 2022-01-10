Injured boy fuels momentum for revamped Michigan child abuse protections
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
An almost seven-year push for child abuse protections has gained momentum in the Michigan Legislature after earlier failures, getting state House approval in December with a unanimous vote for an effort called "Wyatt's Law."
Inspired by a 2013 Macomb County child abuse case, the package seeks to allow caregivers access to information on any incidents involving people responsible for their children.