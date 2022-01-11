EMU extends online classes amid fourth wave of COVID-19

Eastern Michigan University President James Smith announced Tuesday that online class instruction would be extended through Jan. 23 because of the continued spread of COVID-19.

"We did not reach this decision lightly, and did so after carefully evaluating the conditions in our community, rapidly-evolving guidance from government health agencies, and feedback from the EMU Safe Steering Committee," Smith wrote in a message to the campus community.

"We understand that the shift to fully remote classes for two weeks will impose a burden on both instructors and students. We believe, however, that this two-week modification is important to managing the dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 occurring across the nation, the state, and our region."

EMU announced on Dec. 31 that classes during the new semester would be held online through Jan. 17.

Smith's announcement to extend the timeline comes during the same week that the state set a record with 4,581 adults hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began in March 2020.

It also occurred a day after Oakland University announced that it had extended remote classes through the end of January.

Michigan State and Wayne State universities also decided that the beginning of the semester would be held remotely due to the surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant.

Classes will be online at Michigan State through Jan. 28 and Wayne State until Jan. 31, according to a dashboard maintained by the Michigan Association of State Universities.

Other public universities, including the University of Michigan, have begun the new semester with in-person classes.

