How Michigan voters feel about proof of vaccination for public venues, indoor masks

Nearly two years into the pandemic, Michigan voters still support requiring people to wear masks indoors in public spaces, but they oppose making people show proof of vaccination to enter public venues, according to a Detroit News-WDIV survey.

The poll results come amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan and hospitalizations nearing 4,700 — the highest in the pandemic so far — with state health officials warning Tuesday that the worsening trend could have severe consequences for the state's hospital system.