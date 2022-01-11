Michigan's expanded time frame for abuse reporting may affect Chatfield case
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield might be affected by legislation he supported depending on the outcome of a State Police investigation into a complaint that the Levering Republican sexually abused his sister-in-law.
In 2018, Chatfield was one of a majority of House members who voted to approve bills that expanded the statute of limitations — the window of time for law enforcement or individuals to take legal action — for minor victims of sexual abuse.