Michigan would be more affected than most states if Roe overturned. Here's why

More people in Michigan would be affected by changes to abortion access than nearly any other state if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, resulting in those with the least resources being impacted the most, experts say.

The Supreme Court is weighing a case that requests overturning the nearly 50-year-old legal right to abortion, which would effectively outlaw abortion in many states. The case is pending at a time when two-thirds of Michigan's likely general election voters say they want it left in place, according to a new Detroit News-WDIV poll. The poll of 600 likely voters had a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.