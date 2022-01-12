Cheboygan man, 21, accused of sex with underage girl charged

A Cheboygan man accused of having sex with a girl several times in 2021 is facing up to 60 years in prison, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

Officials said the victim is between 13 and 15 years old.

Devyn Kenneth-Trevor MacLeod, 21, was charged Dec. 28 in 89th District Court in Cheboygan County with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each count is a 15-year felony.

MacLeod posted $25,000 bond on Jan. 4 and was released, state police said. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

According to authorities, a trooper from the state police's Gaylord post was called in October to a hospital to take a report of the alleged sexual relationship between a minor and an adult.

An investigation revealed the victim's parent learned about a relationship and confronted her. She admitted she had several sexual encounters with the man earlier in the month. Her parent then brought her to the hospital for an evaluation and police were called.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for MacLeod. Police served the warrant while he was lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail on an unrelated charge, officials said.

