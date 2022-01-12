Michigan State University student found dead on campus

A Michigan State University student was found dead Tuesday night in one of the school's residence halls, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The student was found in Shaw Hall, said MSU spokesman Dan Olsen.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner, Olsen said.

"There is no threat to the community at this time," he said.

He said the university is not disclosing at this time the age or gender of the student.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student," Olsen said. "This was a tragic incident and we are working closely with the family and those close to the student to provide support and resources."