Some patient services hampered at Michigan Medicine after power outage

The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Online portal access, phones and virtual visits at the University of Michigan's hospitals were down or delayed due to an earlier power outage, officials said.

"Michigan Medicine has been experiencing technical difficulties related to a power outage this morning," officials said in a statement. "Patients are not able to access their portal online and may have difficulty with virtual visits or reaching clinics by phone.

"We are slowly restoring systems and are hopeful for a resolution this afternoon," they said. "Patients with virtual visits can expect their clinic to contact them to reschedule the appointment."

The disruption was due to a loss of power at the North Campus Data Center, according to UM officials.

Earlier Wednesday, officials tweeted "Michigan Medicine continues to experience technical difficulties affecting online portal access, phone and virtual visits. Phone systems are slowly coming back online, but a large backload of calls is causing significant wait times.

"If you have a virtual visit scheduled at this time that you are unable to access, your clinic will contact you to reschedule the appointment, or to provide alternate instructions for connecting to your virtual visit. We apologize for the inconvenience."