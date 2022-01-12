Port Huron pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck

Port Huron Township — A 51-year-old Port Huron man died after being struck by a pickup truck as he walked on a road Wednesday morning, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials have yet to release the name of the victim.

Deputies were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 2800 block of Dove for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was walking west when he was struck by a GMC pickup truck. The truck, driven by a 28-year-old Port Huron man, was also westbound.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The pickup's driver was uninjured.

Officials said it is unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez