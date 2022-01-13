Omicron hits Michigan's prisons, which rank second in nation for COVID cases
Sarah Rahal Neal Rubin
The Detroit News
Michigan has accumulated the second-highest rate of infections among the nation's state prison systems during the pandemic.
The state's COVID-19 case rate inside its prisons as of Wednesday is 893 per 1,000 inmates, nearly nine times higher than the infection rate for other Michigan residents, according to data compiled by the COVID Prison Project. It reflects confirmed positive cases among inmates and staff since COVID-19 hit the state in March 2020.