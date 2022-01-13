MICHIGAN

Omicron hits Michigan's prisons, which rank second in nation for COVID cases

Sarah Rahal Neal Rubin
The Detroit News

Michigan has accumulated the second-highest rate of infections among the nation's state prison systems during the pandemic.

The state's COVID-19 case rate inside its prisons as of Wednesday is 893 per 1,000 inmates, nearly nine times higher than the infection rate for other Michigan residents, according to data compiled by the COVID Prison Project. It reflects confirmed positive cases among inmates and staff since COVID-19 hit the state in March 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months
Subscribe Now