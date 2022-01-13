'We want to talk to somebody': Lawmakers' jobless aid fraud questions not answered

Lansing — State lawmakers will seek the testimony of a former Unemployment Insurance Agency director on decisions made during the pandemic that opened the agency to about $8.5 billion in fraudulent claims and billions of dollars more in mistaken payments.

House and Senate oversight leaders announced they would try to bring in former UIA Director Steve Gray for questioning after a heated two-and-a-half-hour committee meeting Thursday in which current UIA Director Julia Dale couldn't answer several questions regarding what led to the billions of dollars in lost benefits.