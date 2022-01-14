Man accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser on Mackinac Bridge

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk this week on the Mackinac Bridge and slamming into a police cruiser, investigators said.

The Mackinaw City Police Department was alerted about a disabled vehicle on the south end of the bridge around 7 p.m. Thursday. An arriving officer parked behind it with his overhead emergency lights on, but while awaiting a tow truck, another vehicle crashed into the back of the patrol car, police said in a statement.

The officer was not injured, according to the release. Neither was the driver or the passenger of the disabled vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as a 29-year-old man from St. Ignace, was arrested and transported to the Cheboygan County Jail.

He is being charged with operating while intoxicated and having open intoxicants in the vehicle, the police department said.