Michigan tax revenue forecast up again, despite grim pandemic predictions

Michigan is expected to have $1.7 billion more to spend in fiscal year 2022 than initially predicted in May 2021, continuing a months-long streak of beating dour predictions at the beginning of the pandemic that prepared for a $3.2 billion shortfall.

The state's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference on Friday also provided improved outlooks for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 and reported record tax revenue for the 2021 fiscal year.

In all, Michigan generated a record high $29 billion in net revenue in 2021 and is predicted to bring in $28.5 billion in fiscal year 2022, $29.1 billion in fiscal year 2023 and $29.9 billion in fiscal year 2024, according to state economists.

“Revenue growth continues to be strong as the economy recovers,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a statement. “We are also still seeing the positive impacts of the federal stimulus programs. We expect growth rates to return to more typical levels as the support of the stimulus fades.”

In addition to that funding, the state has remaining about $7 billion in COVID relief funds and $563 million in federal aid through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year.

State tax revenue was up to historic levels in fiscal year 2021, with a preliminary total of $29 billion in tax revenue funneling into the state's general and school aid funds. The $29 billion represents an about 17% growth in net revenue from the year prior.

"That's the highest rate of annual growth in (general fund) we've seen in four decades," said Eric Bussis of the state Department of Treasury.

The growth exceeds what was predicted for the fiscal year in January 2020, prior to the pandemic, and later economic forecasts that adopted gloomier predictions because of the COVID-19. The $29 billion total represents an about $3.5 billion increase from the January 2020 predictions.

The increase in tax revenue includes increases in income tax revenue — $1.8 billion in withholding in income tax and $1.7 billion in non-withholding — as well as about $12 billion in sales and use tax revenue, up about $2 billion from fiscal year 2020.

Much of the increase in sales and use tax revenue is due to a change in consumer behavior during the pandemic as stimulus checks rolled in.

"The pandemic shifted consumer behavior," Bussis said. "People were staying at home, they were buying things online, they had extra stimulus cash."

The state treasury and House and Senate fiscal agencies predicted most of the growth in tax revenue is expected to slow or recede slightly as the economy balances out over the coming months and years because the jumps in revenue simply are "not sustainable," said Jim Stansell, senior economist for the Michigan House of Representatives.

Contributing to that slowdown is the discontinuation of stimulus funds as well as expected changes to consumer behavior — namely consumers spending money on more services and fewer goods as the pandemic wanes.

"How consumption changes is really going to change consumption taxes," said David Zin of the Senate Fiscal Agency. "That’s a really big source of uncertainty for our predictions.”

Also contributing to the risks that could change predictions are unexpected resurgences of the pandemic, continued supply chain impacts, inflation and Federal Reserve policy changes, such as increasing interest rates in a bid to tame rising prices.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com