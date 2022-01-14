Monroe pedestrian critical after being hit by 2 vehicles

A 69-year-old man, who was walking in the road, is listed in critical condition in an Ohio hospital, police said, after he was struck by two different cars in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place about 7:25 p.m. when the man was walking on LaPlaisance, north of Albain, in Monroe Township. He was "walking with traffic, in the middle of the roadway," in dark clothes, headed north on LaPlaisance, when he was hit by a white Volkswagen Passat.

Police identify the man as Richard Stroud of Temperance. After transport to the St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Stroud was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Passat is a 33-year-old Monroe man named Cory Hunley, police said.

After the first crash, Stroud was hit by a second vehicle, a brown Ford Escape. Police say a 71-year-old Monroe man, Robert Zarzycki, drove the Ford.

Neither driver was injured. Both wore seat belts.

Police don't believe speed was a factor in either crash.