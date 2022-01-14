State police: West Michigan driver goes airborne, crashes

In a scene reminiscent of a daredevil stunt from Evel Knievel or the show "Dukes of Hazard," a west Michigan driver went airborne Thursday on a highway and crashed, state police said.

A Chevy Impala was traveling south on U.S. 131 near an exit ramp off 142nd Avenue in Allegan County's Dorr Township around 2 p.m. when it left the road, careened through a dirt embankment, then flew up and struck a sign, MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

The car landed on its passenger side in a ditch, according to the post.

Part of the crash was captured in a video posted online.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man, was transported to Bronson hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police reported.

He also had a blood draw "after troopers observed multiple signs of intoxication," investigators tweeted.

Due to his injuries, the driver was not arrested but could face multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, MSP said.

"Drunk driving is still dangerous/unlawful!" the agency tweeted.